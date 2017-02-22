‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa breaks up with new beau, believed Tarek was suicidal

Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa is finally talking about the night when the cops were called and Tarek ran out of their home with a gun prior to their shocking split announcement.

It was the breakup heard around the world when the El Moussas revealed they had some type of altercation involving a firearm and they were calling it quits. Well now, Christina is opening up about their split.

The Yorba Linda police report noted that Christina was reportedly in tears and hysterical when she the called cops last May, believing Tarek was suicidal after he fled their home and ran into the woods with a gun following a fight they had. Nearly a dozen police officers and one helicopter responded to the scene and found Tarek by himself and unharmed in the Chino Hills State Park. This incident is was what made Christina choose to separate from her husband.

“It just made me realize that us being separated was healthier for both of us,” the 33-year-old told People.

And on deciding to officially end their marriage she said, “I didn’t necessarily know that we weren’t going to get back together. It was after seeking therapy and trying to work things out that we both realized this is for the best.”

After their breakup, Christina began dating a contractor named Gary Anderson, however, they are not together anymore. Her rep told ET, “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

As for Tarek, he has publicly denied that he is or was ever suicidal.