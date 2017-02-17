‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa causes fan panic about show ending with social media post

With one little social media post Christina El Moussa caused sheer panic among Flip or Flop fans that the hit show is coming to an end for good.

When Christina and Tarek El Moussa publicly announced in December that they had split up, they said that despite their breakup they would continue their professional relationship together.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they said in a joint statement to People. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively and plan to continue our professional life together.”

However, after months of alleged bad behavior, he said she said, new partners and what could end up being a nasty divorce Flip or Flop fans have become concerned that the former couple may not be able to continue working on the show with one another. Well on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that concern turned to panic when Christina took to Instagram to say that she loved the crew and that it was great filming seven seasons with them.

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

The post immediately had many her followers speculating that she talked about how wonderful it was filming with them and put the post out there because the show is coming to an end. But fret not Flip or Flop watchers because HGTV has not announced any plans to cancel the show or sent any indications at this time that the show may not be returning for another season.

However, there have been reports that Christina may get her own spinoff show on the network. So if Flip or Flop doesn’t come back we may still get our fix with something new from Christina!