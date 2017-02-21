‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa discusses failed marriage and tension with Tarek

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa have found their names in the headlines almost daily over the past few months ever since publicly announcing last December that they had split up in May. Now, one half of the HGTV show couple is speaking about what went wrong and why they chose to end their marriage.

The pair announced their split months after an incident at their home in which Tarek ran out of the house with a gun and the police were called. However, Christina revealed to People that they were having problems and even before that night things were not good in their relationship.

“Like any couple, we had our share of issues,” she said, adding, “we went through a lot in a short amount of time.”

Christina also admitted that she went back to work just a few weeks after giving birth to their son, Brayden, to help with the business.

“It was too soon for me,” she confessed. “I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high. We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”

Fans of Flip or Flop were shocked by the news that this once seemingly perfect couple had separated and may be more shocked to learn that trouble was brewing behind the scenes of their favorite HGTV series for some time. But Christina wants her fans to know that she is happy and will continue to work on the hit show with Tarek as well as pursue other business ventures of her own.

“It’s invigorating to know I am starting over,” she said. “It’s fun to be able to create my own destiny right now.”