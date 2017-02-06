‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa spotted out with mystery blonde (Photo)

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa was spotted out to dinner with a new mystery blonde late last week.

E! News obtained the grainy pics of Tarek and his lady friend as they stepped out for a dinner together in Newport Beach, California. The pair showed up together in the reality star’s Lamborghini and one source said they “looked comfortable together” and were “laughing together.”

Tarek El Moussa Steps Out for Dinner With a Mystery Blonde: See the Photos https://t.co/RUjEJE2vtE — Wackymoe (@wackymoe) February 4, 2017

Tarek and Christina El Moussa publicly announced their split in December and released the following joint statement.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Tarek then filed for divorce last month so it’s not surprising that he is dating someone new. However, reports surfaced recently that Christina called him “an absolute pig” over his playboy lifestyle, implying that he has been with several different women since their breakup.

Tarek showing off his new love interest comes just a few days after Christina was spotted with her man, Gary Anderson, who she has reportedly been dating for months.