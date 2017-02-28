‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa talks about getting back with Christina after breakup with Gary Anderson (Video)

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is now a single woman after breaking up with Gary Anderson just last week. So does this mean that she and Tarek could get back together? Well that is a possibility, if you ask Tarek.

Tarek spoke to ET on Friday, Feb. 24, about a possible reconciliation with his estranged wife post her breakup with Anderson.

The HGTV star said that he found out about Christina’s breakup with their contractor the same way many people did, via the internet.

“I found out from the internet, you know?” Tarek admitted. “I do not ask personal questions. I do not want to get involved. The best thing for me is to focus on myself and not worry what she is doing. So, the only reason I found out about the split is because it came out in the media.”

But when asked about possibly reconciling with the mother of his two children. Tarek left the door open and said “maybe” just not right now.

“Maybe, like, 10 years from now,” he said. “Honestly, it took a lot of work to get to a good place for both of us that I think we are at the point where we aren’t looking back, we are looking towards our future.”

And who knows what that future holds?