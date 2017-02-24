‘Flip or Flop‘ star Christina El Moussa reveals what she told daughter about breakup with Tarek

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa were married for seven years and have two small children together but they split up this past May and now Christina is revealing how they gave their daughter, Taylor, the heartbreaking news.

Initially, “we just tried to be really vague,” Christina recalls to PEOPLE about letting their 6-year-old know what was going on. “We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it and she didn’t ask.”

However, once she and Tarek realized that things were going to be permanent and that they were going to end their marriage things got a little more complicated and Taylor actually asked if they would get back together.

“We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority,” Christina said and reassured her, “We’ll always be a family.”

In addition to keeping their children a priority, they also vowed to make their professional life a priority as well and will continue to work on their hit HGTV show together.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” a joint statement they released in December said. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”