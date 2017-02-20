Frances Bean Cobain honors Kurt Cobain on 50th birthday

The late Kurt Cobain would have been 50 years old on Feb. 20. His daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, wrote a touching note in honor of him.

The 24-year-old daughter of the Nirvana lead singer shared the message on her Instagram.

“Today would have been your 50th birthday. You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life,” she posted.

Then, she signed off with “Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Frances is the only daughter of Cobain and Courtney Love. The couple had met in 1989 before getting married in 1992.

Not only is Frances a visual artist, she was recently seen in Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 campaign.

Normally out of the limelight, Frances commented on her new modeling status.

“I don’t think I’ll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time—this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone,” she said. “I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc.”

The Nirvana frontman committed suicide back in 1994 when his daughter was just one.

In honor of the singer’s birthday, Black Book Guitars is auctioning off Kurt’s signature Hagstrom Blue Sparkle Deluxe guitar. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to an organization in helping Portland’s homeless community.

The late rocker has long been associated with his grunge style, a “movement that revolutionized the cultural landscape of the 1990s,” as Vogue puts it.