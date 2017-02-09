George and Amal Clooney expecting twins!

It’s official! Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins with husband, George Clooney!

The news broke on the Thursday during an episode of The Talk, when host Julie Chen spoke of a conversation she had with George in late January, revealing, “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

The longtime ladies man, 55, is due to become a father in June. While neither him or Amal, 39, have commented on the news, the two have been spotted together at many events recently.

Amal, a successful human rights lawyer and her Hollywood legend husband got married in a star-studded ceremony in September of 2014. The lavish event was a weekend-long affair celebrated with family and friends.

Pregnancy rumors have been floating around ever since their nuptials and we couldn’t be happier that this one is true. Congratulations to the parents to be!