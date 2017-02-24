George Clooney says Amal will avoid dangerous air travel while pregnant

Following the announcement that international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, her husband, superstar George Clooney, said that they will both avoid traveling to dangerous locations for the remainder of her pregnancy.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome. Before, I did not care. I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been,” Clooney explained to Paris Match in an interview.

“How can we not be anxious when faced with this immense responsibility? To give birth to a child in this world — nevermind two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it’s normal,” he said.

Although many rumors have arisen that the family is having one boy and one girl, George said the parents are planning on letting their childrens’ genders be a surprise. “I do not know where this rumor comes from that we’re going to have a boy and a girl. We ourselves do not know yet and do not want to know.”

The couple have been married since September 2014.

Amal Clooney’s career has sent her to war zones in the past and the lawyer recently agreed to represent human trafficking survivor Nadia Murad in a case against ISIS. However, the upcoming pregnancy has the 39-year-old attorney and 55-year-old actor worried for the safety of their unborn twins.

The Clooneys are currently dividing their time between England, Italy and the United States. George Clooney said the couple would likely pick one of the three locations as their permanent home once their children reach school age, although they currently have homes in all three countries. “We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England. But as soon as the children go to school, it will be necessary to choose where to settle,” he said. “In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules,” he said.

The due date is reportedly in June.