George Lopez goes off on female heckler after racial joke in NSFW video

There wasn’t anything funny about the way George Lopez felt after a woman at his comedy show gave him the middle finger following a racial joke that she took offense to and he really let her have it.

TMZ released the video of the incident which occurred on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. In it Lopez jokes, “There are only two rules in the Latino family. Don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

One female audience member was not amused by the joke and flipped Lopez off and in turn he lashed out at her.

“Sit your f**king a** down! Sit your f**king a** down! I’m talking b**ch,” Lopez told her as the rest of the audience cheered. “You paid to see a show, sit you’re a** down. You can’t take a joke, then you’re in the wrong … so sit your f**cking a** down or get the f**k out of here.

“I’ll give you two choices,” he continued. “Shut the f**k [up] or get the f**k out. I’ll tell you what, I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here. I’ll make the choice for you, bye. You can’t take a joke you’re in the wrong motherf**king place. Bye.”

He then added, “Four seats just opened up front.”

At the end of the video you can see security escorting the woman and the rest of her party out of the venue.

Check out the clip below: (Warning explicit language)