‘Get Out’ replaces ‘LEGO Batman’ as box office champion

Credit: YouTube

‘Get Out’ replaces ‘LEGO Batman’ as box office champion
February 27 13:28 2017

Get Out easily took the Oscar weekend box office with a very respectable $30.5 million opening weekend.

The horror film has received positive reviews from critics which should help the film continue to have a solid audience over the next few weeks. This is a very good sign for director Jordan Peele, who had a much better opening with this film than last year’s Keanu reports Box Office Mojo.

The LEGO Batman Movie fell to second place with $19 million and has now grossed $133 million domestically. John Wick: Chapter Two moved up a spot to third place with $9 million and is sitting just under $75 million domestically. This film has already grossed more domestically than the original film.

The Great Wall continues to fall down the rankings coming in at fourth place with $8.7 million. This will probably be the last week this film appears in the top five. Fifty Shades Darker rounds out the top five with $7.7 million and has crossed $100 million domestically.

Oscar contenders Hidden Figures ($5.9 million), La La Land ($4.6 million) and Lion ($3.8 million) all remained in the top 10. Hidden Figures remains the highest grossing Best Picture nominee with $152.8 million domestically.

The two other new releases of the weekend failed to make it into the top 10. Rock Dog came in eleventh place with $3.7 million and A Cure for Wellness came in 14th place with $1.4 million. It doesn’t appear that these films will make it into the top 10 at all.

We should have a new box office champion next weekend as the highly anticipated Marvel film Logan will be released. This is reportedly the last time Hugh Jackman will play Logan/Wolverine.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Universal: $55.1 million (+2.7 percent)

Warner Bros.: $25.3 million (-20.9 percent)

Lionsgate: $17.3 million (-3.7 percent) 

20th Century Fox: $7.4 million (-4 percent)

Weinstein Co.: $4 million (-0.6 percent)

Open Road: $1.6 million (n/a)

Disney: $1.4 million (-0.5 percent)

Next week’s openings are Before I Fall, Logan and The Shack





view more articles

About Article Author

Chris Howcroft
Chris Howcroft

Chris Howcroft is a graduate of Florida State University. Avid sports fan with a passion for writing. TV and movies are also pretty awesome.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘Little Miss Sunshine’ directing team to make ‘I’m Proud of You,’ about Mister Rogers

Ryan Reynolds’ Mother’s Day post confirms sarcastic tone for ‘Deadpool’

Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ beats ‘Avatar’ for best ever opening for original film