‘Get Out’ replaces ‘LEGO Batman’ as box office champion

Get Out easily took the Oscar weekend box office with a very respectable $30.5 million opening weekend.

The horror film has received positive reviews from critics which should help the film continue to have a solid audience over the next few weeks. This is a very good sign for director Jordan Peele, who had a much better opening with this film than last year’s Keanu reports Box Office Mojo.

The LEGO Batman Movie fell to second place with $19 million and has now grossed $133 million domestically. John Wick: Chapter Two moved up a spot to third place with $9 million and is sitting just under $75 million domestically. This film has already grossed more domestically than the original film.

The Great Wall continues to fall down the rankings coming in at fourth place with $8.7 million. This will probably be the last week this film appears in the top five. Fifty Shades Darker rounds out the top five with $7.7 million and has crossed $100 million domestically.

Oscar contenders Hidden Figures ($5.9 million), La La Land ($4.6 million) and Lion ($3.8 million) all remained in the top 10. Hidden Figures remains the highest grossing Best Picture nominee with $152.8 million domestically.

The two other new releases of the weekend failed to make it into the top 10. Rock Dog came in eleventh place with $3.7 million and A Cure for Wellness came in 14th place with $1.4 million. It doesn’t appear that these films will make it into the top 10 at all.

We should have a new box office champion next weekend as the highly anticipated Marvel film Logan will be released. This is reportedly the last time Hugh Jackman will play Logan/Wolverine.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Universal: $55.1 million (+2.7 percent)

Warner Bros.: $25.3 million (-20.9 percent)

Lionsgate: $17.3 million (-3.7 percent)

20th Century Fox: $7.4 million (-4 percent)

Weinstein Co.: $4 million (-0.6 percent)

Open Road: $1.6 million (n/a)

Disney: $1.4 million (-0.5 percent)

Next week’s openings are Before I Fall, Logan and The Shack