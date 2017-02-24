Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady to co-chair Met Gala

Credit : YouTube

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may be the power couple of the moment with the announcement that they will co-chair the 2017 Met Gala.

Hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala will take place on May 1.

With Bündchen’s successful supermodel status and Brady’s Super Bowl win, the news doesn’t come as a surprise.

The couple have appeared at the Met Gala since 2008 and have nailed their red carpet moment each year.

The Brazilian model and New England Patriots quarterback will join Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams in the committee, overseen by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

The celebration focuses on the works from Comme des Garçons designer, Rei Kawakubo.

Kawakubo will be an honorary chair in the committee with former Ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy.

The Met Gala is known to host every year with the biggest names in fashion, sports, music and movies at the same event. This year’s exhibit will be the “Art of the In-Between,” in honor of Kawakubo.





