GIVEAWAY: Keep Jamming on your Run with BIT by Polk BOOM

The Polk BOOM BIT is ideal for on-the-go listening as it is incredibly small and rugged, able to easily withstand sweat, dirt, sand, mud and crashes – so whether you’re hiking, biking or getting through a high intensity workout, BIT will provide just the right amount of sound.

The Polk BOOM BIT is just loud enough for wearers to be fully immersed in great sounding music while still remaining aware of their surroundings, enabling listeners to tune in to important background noises, like car horns, ambulance sirens or a biker coming up on the left; it’s perfect for active people who also take safety seriously. The wearable speaker can take calls with a built-in speakerphone, ideal for driving, biking, walking or even extreme sports, so users can answer calls without worrying about their phone getting crushed in a sudden fall. The BIT’s robust battery can last three hours on a single charge and is designed with a built-in USB adapter for easy charging on-the-go.

The BIT retails at $29.99 and comes in Black, Sport Blue, Volt Yellow, Lava Red, and a two-toned Grey/Mint.

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: One (1) BIT by Polk BOOM

Sponsor: Polk BOOM

Number of Winners: 1

Multiple entries allowed