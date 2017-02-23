‘Glee’ actress Lauren Potter heartbroken over called-off engagement

Sadly, there will be no wedding bells for actress Lauren Potter, who revealed that her now ex-fiancé Timothy Spear broke off their engagement.

Potter, known for her role as Becky Jackson, Sue Sylvester’s right hand woman in Glee, opened up to People about the called-off engagement.

“It hurts. After we got married, I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much.”

Potter and Spear got engaged back in August after he presented her with a promise ring following a picturesque Laguna Beach picnic, as reported by E! News. Spear ended the relationship over the holidays and, according to Potter’s mother, it was due to the fact that Potter’s “publicity” was “overwhelming” and made him uncomfortable.

Potter and Spear have been life long friends, since their mothers kept in touch after taking the same baby classes together.

Potter, 26, was already in talks to film Say Yes To The Dress in preparation for the big day.

But the actress is now focusing on the future. She will be appearing in the series finale of Freeform’s Switched at Birth in April and is staying healthy by hitting the gym. She also has her eyes set on a job at Starbucks, with the help of a job coach.

We can’t wait to see what Potter has in store for us this year!