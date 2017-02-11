Everyone loves a good Grammy underdog victory. What are the chances we’ll see one tomorrow, and who is in the running? We have the scoop on our Top 5.

Tomorrow is the big day – the 59th annual Grammy Awards. While some people tune in for the fashion, others watch for the live performances and some just love the drama. What makes for a better story than a Grammy underdog victory? Each year at least one dark horse appears in this race. In some cases, they even win. Is Grammy involvement a game changer for these artists? And what are their chances of taking home the prize?

In the running for Album of the Year tonight is Sturgill Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. Never heard of him? You’re not alone in that. This modern country artist is a relative unknown, whose unexpected nomination puts him up against Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Drake and Adele. The nod itself speaks volumes about Simpson. However, it is highly unlikely that A Sailor’s Guide to Life will bring home the gold.

That being said, the last few years have contained a few examples of underdog glory. Take Arcade Fire’s The Suburbs for example. In 2010 the band was a long-shot nomination for Album of the Year. Their unique and comparatively experimental style was not expected to hold up against the likes of Lady Gaga and Eminem. However, at the end of the night, Arcade Fire left victorious. Since, the band has enjoyed continued – perhaps even heightened – success. A similar set of circumstances surrounded Lorde’s duel win at the 2014 Grammys.

Unfortunately, not all unexpected selections rise to the top. In 2014 Sara Bareilles’ The Blessed Unrest was a shocking edition to the list of nominees. In the end, Daft Punk left the winner. Similarly, when Highly Suspect garnered two nominations in 2016 for Mister Asylum, half the audience had never heard of them. Though they did not win either category that night, Highly Suspect is back on the list for this year’s awards.

None of these Grammy underdogs saw overwhelming increases in records sales following their nominations. However, the added press certainly didn’t hurt any of these artists. As we embark on the 2017 awards night, what is the likelihood of a dramatic long shot victory? We can’t say exactly. However, history has proven that anything is possible on this night.

Check out our Top 5 Grammy underdog artists to watch. Who are you rooting for?