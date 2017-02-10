Grammys 2017: Who will win, who should win?

Every year award shows get us excited about our favorite nominees. Yet, every year the academies make decisions that many of us ultimately disagree with.

While the Grammys don’t air until Sunday, Feb. 12, we can already tell that while some deserving artists will walk away with hardware, others will be snubbed and we’ll be sad.

This year will yield one of the great Grammy rivalries we’ve seen, pitting two legendary ladies against each other in three of the four main categories. Adele and Beyonce, so great they each only go by one name, are in for the ultimate battle come Sunday.

While we’ll still cross our fingers and root for our favorites, here’s our prediction of what will go down and what should go down on music’s biggest night.