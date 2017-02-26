There’s been a shakeup in Hollywood on the eve of it’s biggest night — the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences decided to rescind Greg P. Russell’s nomination for best sound mixing.

The nomination for his work on the film, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi was rescinded because Russell allegedly violated strict Academy rules relating to “telephone lobbying” which states that, “contacting Academy members by telephone to promote a film or achievement is expressly forbidden, even if such contact is in the guise of checking to make sure a screener or other mailing was received.”

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, President of the Academy, mentioned in a statement that the honory organization takes “very seriously the Oscars voting process.”

The other sound mixers who worked on the film are still eligible for the Oscar including Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth.

This is not the first time the Academy rescinded a nomination. In 2013, the film Alone Yet Alone was nominated for Best Original Song but was later rescinded, also for lobbying.

Read the full statement from the Academy below: