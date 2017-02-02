Groundhog Day 2017: Groundhogs as confused as meteorologists

The adventure into having a groundhog forecasting the weather became official in 1887 in Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania when a newspaper editor with an obsession with groundhogs declared that Phil, the Punxsutawney groundhog, was America’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog. And that is why Phil is the authority on weather today.

And just like our local meteorologists, groundhogs across North America are not in agreement today on whether spring will come soon or if there will be 6 more weeks of winter.

Check out these reports, including a battle in Pennsylvania:

Six More Weeks of Winter!! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2017 A photo posted by groundhog club (@punxsyphil) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Milltown Mel disagrees with his PA cousin, Punxsutawney Phil, saying we’ll have an early spring. #GroundhogDay https://t.co/05Ge0zAlTr — Len Melisurgo (@LensReality) February 2, 2017

Busy morning for weather-predicting rodents. Here are the #GroundHogDay results! Early summer predicted by 2 out of 3 Groundhogs! pic.twitter.com/jrIBgIExst — Breakfast Television (@BT_Vancouver) February 2, 2017

UPDATE: Balzac Billy saw his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay https://t.co/iJK1T6NDj9 — Global Lethbridge (@GlobalLeth) February 2, 2017

Happy #GroundhogDay! Both Punxsutawney Phil and Skids saw their shadow today…does that mean six more weeks of winter? 😩❄️ pic.twitter.com/cO9pSj6SMx — Skidmore College (@SkidmoreCollege) February 2, 2017

And a Super Bowl Prediction? These ground hogs want it all!

Really Florida, REALLY!?!?

We don’t care what Phil in Pennsylvania says- it’s always summer in Florida! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/1KKIDHbpH7 — Busch Gardens Tampa (@BuschGardens) February 2, 2017

We do like this version of Bill Murray on Groundhog’s Day: