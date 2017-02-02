Groundhog Day 2017: Groundhogs as confused as meteorologists

February 02 10:45 2017

The adventure into having a groundhog forecasting the weather became official in 1887 in Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania when a newspaper editor with an obsession with groundhogs declared that Phil, the Punxsutawney groundhog, was America’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog. And that is why Phil is the authority on weather today.

And just like our local meteorologists, groundhogs across North America are not in agreement today on whether spring will come soon or if there will be 6 more weeks of winter.

Check out these reports, including a battle in Pennsylvania:

Six More Weeks of Winter!! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2017

A photo posted by groundhog club (@punxsyphil) on

And a Super Bowl Prediction? These ground hogs want it all!

Really Florida, REALLY!?!?

We do like this version of Bill Murray on Groundhog’s Day:





