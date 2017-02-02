Groundhog Day 2017: Groundhogs as confused as meteorologists

The adventure into having a groundhog forecasting the weather became official in 1887 in Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania when a newspaper editor with an obsession with groundhogs declared that Phil, the Punxsutawney groundhog, was America’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog. And that is why Phil is the authority on weather today.
And just like our local meteorologists, groundhogs across North America are not in agreement today on whether spring will come soon or if there will be 6 more weeks of winter.
Check out these reports, including a battle in Pennsylvania:
Six More Weeks of Winter!! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2017
Six More Weeks of Winter!! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2017
Milltown Mel disagrees with his PA cousin, Punxsutawney Phil, saying we’ll have an early spring. #GroundhogDay https://t.co/05Ge0zAlTr
Milltown Mel disagrees with his PA cousin, Punxsutawney Phil, saying we’ll have an early spring. #GroundhogDay https://t.co/05Ge0zAlTr
🕳@OHBuckeyeChuck We didn’t see our shadows… 6 more weeks of winter? 🚫☃
More Brutmoji fun: https://t.co/2jWjIA6ygt#GoBucks #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/hcPCjheloW
🕳@OHBuckeyeChuck We didn’t see our shadows… 6 more weeks of winter? 🚫☃
More Brutmoji fun: https://t.co/2jWjIA6ygt#GoBucks #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/hcPCjheloW
#WiartonWillie calls for an early spring! 🌞 🌷 Happy #GroundhogDay! pic.twitter.com/ocW3GGGdRK
#WiartonWillie calls for an early spring! 🌞 🌷 Happy #GroundhogDay! pic.twitter.com/ocW3GGGdRK
Busy morning for weather-predicting rodents. Here are the #GroundHogDay results! Early summer predicted by 2 out of 3 Groundhogs! pic.twitter.com/jrIBgIExst
Busy morning for weather-predicting rodents. Here are the #GroundHogDay results! Early summer predicted by 2 out of 3 Groundhogs! pic.twitter.com/jrIBgIExst
West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie also sees his shadow! Six more weeks of #winter ❄️ #GroundhogDay #FrenchCreekFreddie #spring 🌷
West Virginia’s French Creek Freddie also sees his shadow! Six more weeks of #winter ❄️ #GroundhogDay #FrenchCreekFreddie #spring 🌷
UPDATE: Balzac Billy saw his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay https://t.co/iJK1T6NDj9
UPDATE: Balzac Billy saw his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay https://t.co/iJK1T6NDj9
Staten Island Chuck calls for an early spring, yay! #GroundhogDay #statenislandchuck #statenisland
Staten Island Chuck calls for an early spring, yay! #GroundhogDay #statenislandchuck #statenisland
We have a shadow! Ms. G predicts 6 more weeks of winter. #massachusetts #groundhogday #wbz… https://t.co/N7LHGllnKo
We have a shadow! Ms. G predicts 6 more weeks of winter. #massachusetts #groundhogday #wbz… https://t.co/N7LHGllnKo
Happy #GroundhogDay! Both Punxsutawney Phil and Skids saw their shadow today…does that mean six more weeks of winter? 😩❄️ pic.twitter.com/cO9pSj6SMx
Happy #GroundhogDay! Both Punxsutawney Phil and Skids saw their shadow today…does that mean six more weeks of winter? 😩❄️ pic.twitter.com/cO9pSj6SMx
And a Super Bowl Prediction? These ground hogs want it all!
#Beau didn’t limit his prognosticating to weather/climate. Here’s his #SuperBowl prediction, too! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/epKRzobrPO
#Beau didn’t limit his prognosticating to weather/climate. Here’s his #SuperBowl prediction, too! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/epKRzobrPO
Really Florida, REALLY!?!?
We don’t care what Phil in Pennsylvania says- it’s always summer in Florida! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/1KKIDHbpH7
We don’t care what Phil in Pennsylvania says- it’s always summer in Florida! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/1KKIDHbpH7
We do like this version of Bill Murray on Groundhog’s Day:
Six more weeks of winter? #GroundhogDay
At least #SpringTraining starts in LESS THAN TWO WEEKS! pic.twitter.com/9w1NqQ0YFX
Six more weeks of winter? #GroundhogDay
At least #SpringTraining starts in LESS THAN TWO WEEKS! pic.twitter.com/9w1NqQ0YFX
