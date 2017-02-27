‘Hamilton’ cast surprises Lin-Manuel Miranda, wishes him good luck prior to Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda was greeted with a warm welcome on the red carpet Sunday evening.

At the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, Miranda walked the red carpet with his mom. As he met with the press, Miranda was greeted with a surprise from the cast of the Broadway production, Hamilton. Several cast members had come together to wish the Hamilton writer good luck. They sang him a mashup of his Oscar nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” and a verse from Hamilton.

In anticipation of @Lin_Manuel‘s #TheOscars nomination and performance, #HamiltonBway cast members created this video to wish him well! pic.twitter.com/gIvvHNqOME — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 26, 2017

Miranda became emotional as he watched the clip and struggled to hold back tears of appreciation, he also chuckled light heartedly.

“I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started,” he said. “That was amazing, thank you for that.”

“How Far I’ll Go” was nominated for Best Song. But that isn’t the only recognition the 37-year-old actor-writer-composer has gained. Miranda won Tonys and Grammys for both In the Heights and Hamilton. Miranda also won an Emmy for his song “Bigger.” However, he did not win the Oscar for “How Far I’ll Go”. Instead, that award went to La La Land for the song “City of Stars.”

Miranda is only one award away from winning the most prestigious entertainment award of them all: the EGOT award. The EGOT goes to a person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. While it didn’t happen this year, perhaps next year Miranda will win that Oscar.