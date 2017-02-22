‘Hellboy 3’ is a no go says Guillermo del Toro

Credit: YouTube

‘Hellboy 3’ is a no go says Guillermo del Toro
February 22 10:42 2017

While there were rumblings of a Hellboy 3 over the years, but director Guillermo del Toro finally put a nail in the coffin for the franchise.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the director tweeted, “Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it.”

Last month, del Toro had hopes on social media when he polled fans whether they had wanted a third movie for the comic book demon.

If 100,000 votes came in, he would sit down with the creator, Mike Mignola and star Ron Perlman.

Not only did Perlman have hopes of the franchise revival, he, like other castmembers, had expressed desire in making it into a trilogy throughout the years.

However, with the news seemingly definite, Perlman wrote, “In loving memory of the #Hellboy franchise officially biting the dust, I will take the rest of the day off Twitter.”

Hellboy came out in 2004, while Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008.





view more articles

About Article Author

May Chan
May Chan

I love scary movies...even the bad ones! And I'm a sucker for Grey's Anatomy soundtracks.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Benedict Cumberbatch finally makes his Comic-Con debut to promote… penguins?

Tina Fey talks filming ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’ in New Mexico

‘Dope’ star Kiersey Clemons up for lead in ‘The Flash’