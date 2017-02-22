‘Hellboy 3’ is a no go says Guillermo del Toro

While there were rumblings of a Hellboy 3 over the years, but director Guillermo del Toro finally put a nail in the coffin for the franchise.

Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 21, 2017

Last month, del Toro had hopes on social media when he polled fans whether they had wanted a third movie for the comic book demon.

If 100,000 votes came in, he would sit down with the creator, Mike Mignola and star Ron Perlman.

Not only did Perlman have hopes of the franchise revival, he, like other castmembers, had expressed desire in making it into a trilogy throughout the years.

In loving memory of the #Hellboy franchise officially biting the dust, I will take the rest of the day off Twitter. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 21, 2017

Hellboy came out in 2004, while Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008.