Hilary Duff’s ex-husband and former NHL player Mike Comrie investigated for rape

Hilary Duff’s ex-husband and former NHL player Mike Comrie is under investigation for sexual assault after a woman claimed that she was raped by him multiple times last weekend.

TMZ has reported that Comrie is being investigated by the LAPD after the woman alleged that he repeatedly raped her after she left a bar with him on Saturday, Feb. 11 and went back to his condo. The woman then went to the hospital after the alleged incident where a rape kit was administered.

Sources told the media outlet that Comrie has known the woman for quite some time and he admitted that they had “consensual” sex. Sources also said that there was a second woman involved as the parties were going to or did engage in a threesome. That second woman, however, has not come forward to file any type of compliant at this time.

Comrie retired from the NHL in 2012 at the age of 31 after several hip injuries. During his career he played for the Edmonton Oilers, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2010, he married Duff who filed for divorce in 2015. He and the Younger actress share a son named Luca.