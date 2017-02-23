Hippo Campus drop dreamy new video for ‘Simple Season’

Good news for all you Hippo Campus fans out there!

The soon-to-be superstars surprised fans with a music video ahead of the release of their debut LP, Landmark. Hippo Campus strayed from the three singles they have already released and posted the video for a brand new song titled “Simple Season.” Full of twinkling lights and good vibes, the aesthetically pleasing video shows the boys doing what they do best: performing. Casually clad in tees and jeans, Hippo Campus stay true to their roots and revel in youthful optimism. There’s no way you won’t be grinning from ear to ear while watching these four best friends jam.

The band wrote to DIY Magazine about the track: “milking our youth for all its worth. it’s the photos on your bedroom wall from that disposable camera you picked up for the summer. that night when the moon was full. lying kites the day after. friends we made and the friends that made us. nothing to do and all day to do it. nowhere to go and all day to get their. sittin’ around in the simplicity of it all belonging to us.”

In their typical poetic (and swoon-worthy) fashion, Hippo Campus made a confident and defining statement about the vision they have for their careers. These boys know how to capture a moment and turn it into art, preserving simple memories in beautiful lyrics. “Simple Season” will have you dancing your cares away and dreaming of summer nights. Landmark is a culmination of all the hard work these boys have put in over the last few years. It’s just the beginning for these four insanely talented musicians – be prepared to fall in love with this album!

Landmark is out everywhere Feb. 24. Don’t miss Hippo Campus on tour this spring – dates and tickets available here!