Hollywood tourists got more than expected with surprise arrival at the Oscars

The 89th annual Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel featured an unexpected lighthearted moment when a bus full of Hollywood star-watch tourists, who cruise around L.A. hoping to spot celebrities, arrived at the Dolby Theatre.

Kimmel, known for his talk-show Jimmy Kimmel Live instructed the room full of elite stars to yell “Mahershala” upon the entering crowd of tourists to confuse and shock them as much as possible. Although it’s safe to say, the celebrities were probably more shocked by the silly prank, than the tourists, who quickly recovered from the “oohing and awing” faces to get up close and personal with the likes of Ryan Gosling for selfies.

A man named Gary from Chicago and his fiancée, Vicky, were then “married” by Denzel Washington in an impromptu wedding ceremony. Kimmel then remarked, “He’s Denzel, so it’s legal.”

The host even requested Jennifer Aniston give her sunglasses to the betrothed couple as a wedding present and she did!

As the group made their way down the line, Kimmel instructed them to touch Marhershala Ali’s Oscar trophy, which Ali so graciously agreed to let other people caress his award even taking a selfie with Gary, while Gary held the statue.

Meryl Streep hugged (probably) every single tourist, Emma Stone shook a dozen or so hands and Keith Urban took out his phone to document the experience, mirroring the tourists hiding behind their cellular devices in awe.

It was a confusing, hilarious several minutes at the Oscars, that probably took some attention (and pressure)off the nominees for a few moments and just goes to show how gracious and polite celebrities can be (case in point: Ryan Gosling’s gentlemen-like nature in which he stood up and greeted everyone, shook their hands and gave Vicky a peck on the cheek), when they are meeting fans. Even when they’re not expecting to meet them like at the Oscars.

The full clip from this entertaining bit can be watched below:

