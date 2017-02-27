Host of ‘The Biggest Loser’ Bob Harper suffers heart attack

The host of The Biggest Loser, Bob Harper, revealed that he suffered a heart attack this month and is currently recovering from the serious health scare.

Harper told TMZ that he was working out at a New York City gym when he collapsed. Luckily, a doctor was at the gym when this happened and gave him CPR that kept him alive until he was transported to a hospital.

Harper, 51, says that the heart attack left him unconscious for two days. He was in the hospital for a total of eight days and is still in New York City now as his doctors have not cleared him to fly back home to Los Angeles.

If you are wondering how Harper suffered from the heart attack, since he is a fitness trainer, he says it was all due to his genetics as his mother died from a heart attack.

The host assures everyone that he is on the mend. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Harper shared a serene photo on his Instagram page telling his followers how “lucky” he is.

My word of the day… LUCKY A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Harper has been with The Biggest Loser since 2004, when he joined as a fitness trainer. In 2015, he became the host of the hit NBC weight loss show. NBC has not announced when the next season will be or if there will be one at this time.

We wish Bob Harper a smooth recovery!