‘Hot Mugshot Guy’ makes runway debut at New York Fashion Week

Remember when “Hot Mugshot Guy” took the internet by storm when his beautiful mugshot was released? Well, he just made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy Meeks, known as “Hot Mugshot Guy” or “Prison Bae” to the world, walked the runway for Philipp Plein’s Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women’s and Men’s Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week on Monday Feb. 13.

Meeks served a year in prison for a weapons violation in 2014 and, while behind bars, signed a modeling contract with the modeling agency White Cross Management after his mugshot went viral, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The married 33-year-old father of three took to the runway in an all black, futuristic look. Madonna, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga were all sitting front row and witnessed his debut. Meeks took to Instagram to share his historic moment and thank those who got him there.

Back in 2014, Meeks’s mugshot was released on the Stockton, California Police Department’s Facebook page. It did not take long for the mugshot to circulate around the internet. People noticed his bright blue eyes and perfect cheekbones and took to the Internet to make Meeks a social media star.

Prison definitely changed Meeks for the better! Congratulations to the new model!