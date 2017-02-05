It’s Super Bowl weekend. A time for football, tail gates and parties.

Of course a topic of conversation is always the football players themselves. Their teams, their states, how exceptionally good looking some of them are. Tom Brady we’re talking about you. If football ever stops working for you, please become a model.

However there is something that goes unnoticed. How down right, absolutely stunning these men’s wives and girlfriends are.

Never before have we seen such an impressive amount of NFL WAGs. Not only are they beautiful, but some of them are extremely intelligent.

Some are models. Others are dancers. A few of them are athletes themselves. There are ones that have posed for Playboy. Even a cheerleader or two. A Physician’s assistant even made the list.

But to point out the obvious, Jessie James Decker and Gisele Bundchen are amongst them. However they did not take the number one spot.

Let’s countdown the hottest wives and girlfriends of the NFL.