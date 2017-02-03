Howard Stern says Donald Trump doesn’t want to be president

Howard Stern said on his talk show this week that Donald Trump secretly wishes Hilary Clinton was president.

Stern made a bold statement on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 saying that Trump doesn’t actually want to be president and that he wants Hillary Clinton in office instead of him.

“That is why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigations. He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win,” Stern claimed. “He’s so f***ing pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary.”

Stern also suggested that Trump only ran for office to boost ratings for his show The Apprentice and make “a couple more bucks.”

This theory has been touted by many voters and non-Trump supporters for the last year and a half, but Stern has close ties with Trump, so this may not be a conspiracy, as actual fact. Not only that, but Trump has been notorious lately for going back on his word, as he has done to coincide with the Republican party.

Stern also claimed Trump’s pro-choice or as Stern put it “pro-abortion” stance prior to his commitment to the GOP and was a “staunch Hillary supporter” just a few short years ago. He has also switched-up his relationship with the entertainment industry.

“He’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood! First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it! He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them,” Stern said.

“[Trump] wants to be liked; he wants to be loved. “He wants people to cheer for him,” he added.

Trump’s 100-day path has seen events from bold executive orders that have some Americans up in arms to massive protests around the world to rampant alternative facts from his staffers.