Hugh Jackman reveals he had more skin cancer treatment

Credit: YouTube

Hugh Jackman reveals he had more skin cancer treatment
February 14 11:48 2017

Hugh Jackman revealed on Monday, Feb. 13, via his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he underwent treatment for yet another basal cell carcinoma.

Jackman, 48, posted this selfie to keep his fans updated on his health.  In the picture, he sports a bandage on his nose, though he lets his fans know that his skin cancer “looks worse with the dressing on than off.”

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, but it is very rarely fatal, as reported by CNN. About 8 in 10 of the 3.3 million Americans diagnosed with skin cancer each year have basal cell carcinoma, as noted by the American Cancer Society.

The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times in the past.  In 2013, he posted this very similar photo with a warning to wear sunscreen and get frequent body examinations.

But nothing can stop Hugh Jackman!  The actor is set to star in the third installment of the Wolverine franchise, titled Logan in March.  He is also set to star as PT Barnum in the musical movie The Greatest Showman on Earth which is set to hit theaters at the end of the year.

We are happy that Hugh is okay and that he is bringing awareness to skin cancer treatments and warning signs!





view more articles

About Article Author

Emily Bruno
Emily Bruno

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ casts Jason Mantzoukas for recurring role

George R.R. Martin posts full chapter from ‘The Winds of Winter’

China Enacts New Law focusing on the Elderly