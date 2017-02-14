Hugh Jackman reveals he had more skin cancer treatment

Hugh Jackman revealed on Monday, Feb. 13, via his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he underwent treatment for yet another basal cell carcinoma.

Jackman, 48, posted this selfie to keep his fans updated on his health. In the picture, he sports a bandage on his nose, though he lets his fans know that his skin cancer “looks worse with the dressing on than off.”

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, but it is very rarely fatal, as reported by CNN. About 8 in 10 of the 3.3 million Americans diagnosed with skin cancer each year have basal cell carcinoma, as noted by the American Cancer Society.

The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times in the past. In 2013, he posted this very similar photo with a warning to wear sunscreen and get frequent body examinations.

Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don’t be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!! A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Nov 21, 2013 at 9:58am PST

But nothing can stop Hugh Jackman! The actor is set to star in the third installment of the Wolverine franchise, titled Logan in March. He is also set to star as PT Barnum in the musical movie The Greatest Showman on Earth which is set to hit theaters at the end of the year.

We are happy that Hugh is okay and that he is bringing awareness to skin cancer treatments and warning signs!