Grant Langston CEO of eHarmony on finding love [INTERVIEW]

Are you tired of being single? Well, the folks at eHarmony know your plight and have tweaked their site to make it easier than ever before to find your perfect match.

eHarmony recently found that sense of humor is among the most important things that people look for in a prospective partner, so they have created 30 questions based on videos to determine what kind of humor you like best. This can help people find a more perfect match and laugh together, hopefully for the rest of their lives.

Some people are wary of trying online dating, but eHarmony is a little different. It has a reputation of having more than 100 questions and a lengthy profile creation process, but they stand by their concept. They have even simplified their process, but as they are trying to help people find a mate, rather than just a hookup, they believe in being thorough. Their success rate is high as is their approval rating from satisfied customers.

Grant Langston, CEO of eHarmony since summer 2016 (but having served in their marketing department for many years), spoke with TheCelebrityCafe.com spoke about what makes eHarmony special in the world of online dating, what traits people are most often seeking in significant others, how men and women approach online dating differently, how eHarmony has gotten more simple to use, how the current political climate has impacted online dating and why “singlephobia” is a real thing, especially this time of year.

What is the most important trait you look for in a prospective love interest?