Is Jimmy Kimmel retiring?

What?! Jimmy Kimmel might be retiring? How can that be?

Relax, Kimmel simply implied to Variety that he might be ready for retirement when his current contract is up. Said contract is not up for more than two years and, just as his political jokes have to be re-written sometimes just hours before he tells them, this news is subject to change as well.

Kimmel has been a household name in late night television for 14 years, working long hours with little free time and a baby on the way. So it’s no surprise that when asked about his 2019 contract, he said, “It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time.”

The late night television host wants to “go out on his own terms” and maybe write a book or take up drawing rather than continue in television. Until then, I for one, look forward to watching him host the Oscars this Sunday.