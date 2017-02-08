J GRGRY shines with EP ‘Gold Teeth + Glass Eyes’

The debut EP from this breakout Seattle four-piece makes a powerful statement about current trends in pop music. After years of both personal and professional struggles, J GRGRY achieved new heights with this stunningly somber independent release. Each of the nine tracks is equal parts ethereal and experimental. Overall, the EP proves the band’s ability to make even the darkest times shine bright.

Gold Teeth + Glass Eyes has the potential to make J GRGRY the next indie-pop powerhouse. The opening track, “eFlower,” draws clear inspiration from the synthetic superstardom of bands like the Killers and Imagine Dragons. The expertly designed juxtaposition between the sweeping upbeat melody and tragically desperate lyrics makes this a standout track. No stranger to speaking out about his past, singer-songwriter Joe Gregory cites his struggle with addiction as the inspiration for this beautifully dark single. The bass-driven hook and heavenly vocals leave a lasting impression even after just one listen.

“Bees” appears to be a pivotal moment halfway through the emotional EP. The slower melody allows for lyrical clarity. Altogether breathtaking and heartbreaking, the track exhibits an affinity for intimate self-expression. A simple beauty lies in the honesty of this song, as Gregory allows his audience to be swept up in his soaring narrative of love and loss.

The final track, “Floodlands,” leaves listeners on a hopeful note. J GRGRY expertly toes the line between Top 40 and alternative, following in the footsteps of up-and-coming indie groups like LANY and MUNA. This song demonstrates the Seattle band’s hummable hooks and atmospheric ambiance defy generic pop boundaries. A particularly strong debut, Gold Teeth + Glass Eyes proves an artist’s strength comes from their struggle.

The EP is expected to be released on Feb. 10. Listen to “eFlower” below!