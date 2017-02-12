J.K. Rowling gets in Twitter feud with Piers Morgan

Feuding with people on Twitter is nothing new for J.K. Rowling as she has feuded with her fans on Twitter. On Saturday, she got into a feud on Twitter with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The feud started after Morgan appeared on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Mahr. During the show Australian comedian Jim Jeffers told Morgan to “f-off” after the British broadcaster claimed that President Trump’s immigration ban isn’t a Muslin ban, according to People. Rowling said it was satisfying watching Morgan get told to f-off.

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017



The broadcaster responded by saying that he’s never read a single word of Harry Potter. The Harry Potter author then asked the broadcaster if he wanted to create fake photos of refugees carrying explosives to justify his position. Later she retweeted a tweet about a column Morgan wrote in 2015 that had Harry Potter references in it.

Morgan responded to that tweet by saying, “My eldest son’s a Potter addict. I consider this a serious failure in my parenting skills.”

This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you’d read Harry Potter, you’d know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade.

You lost, so suck it up Dolores. https://t.co/RFQkyJWxZ5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017



You can watch the exchange between Morgan and Jeffers below.

