J.K. Rowling gets in Twitter feud with Piers Morgan

Credit: YouTube

February 12 11:40 2017

Feuding with people on Twitter is nothing new for J.K. Rowling as she has feuded with her fans on Twitter. On Saturday, she got into a feud on Twitter with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The feud started after Morgan appeared on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Mahr. During the show Australian comedian Jim Jeffers told Morgan to “f-off” after the British broadcaster claimed that President Trump’s immigration ban isn’t a Muslin ban, according to People. Rowling said it was satisfying watching Morgan get told to f-off.


The broadcaster responded by saying that he’s never read a single word of Harry Potter. The Harry Potter author then asked the broadcaster if he wanted to create fake photos of refugees carrying explosives to justify his position. Later she retweeted a tweet about a column Morgan wrote in 2015 that had Harry Potter references in it.

Morgan responded to that tweet by saying, “My eldest son’s a Potter addict. I consider this a serious failure in my parenting skills.”


You can watch the exchange between Morgan and Jeffers below.





