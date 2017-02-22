Jamie Foxx insulted with racial slur by patrons in Croatian restaurant

Jamie Foxx became the target of racial insults while he tried to dine at a restaurant in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The Associated Press reported that charges were filed against two individuals who allegedly used the slur to insult the Django Unchained star. The disorderly conduct charges were filed after authorities received word of “particularly arrogant and rude” insults made against a restaurant patron and one in particular “on racial grounds.”

While the Dubrovnik police did not name Foxx, the actor took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to address the incident.

Total Croatia News noted that Foxx also released a video about what happened and explained that when he went to his table the individuals allegedly called him a “motherf**ker” and then used the N-word.

Foxx is in the country filming Robin Hood and despite what allegedly went down at the eatery, he posted a video to Instagram talking about how beautiful Croatia is and captioned the clip with the hashtags “#Terrellboy #croatia #backonmyfunnyshit #thankful #blackman #shining.”