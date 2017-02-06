Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter seriously injured, hospitalized after ATV accident

The daughter of Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, was seriously hurt in a ATV accident in Louisiana over the weekend and remains hospitalized.

TMZ first reported the story that the 8-year-old was hurt when a Polaris off-road vehicle she was on flipped over and sent the little girl named Maddie, into a lake where she was underwater for several minutes. Sources said Maddie was unconscious when she was airlifted to the hospital. According to People, the child was on the ATV with her father, Casey Aldridge, who was also hurt and transported to a hospital.

There are different reports emerging about what may have caused the accident, but the exact details of what occurred are not clear at this time.

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect,” a rep for the Spears family told People. “Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Currently, Maddie is said to be in critical but stable condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.