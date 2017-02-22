Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter makes full recovery, playing basketball again

February 22 15:15 2017

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is back to playing basketball just two weeks after she nearly drowned in an ATV accident.

On Feb. 5, at the home of Spears and her husband Jamie Watson, the little girl was involved in a nearly fatal accident when the ATV Maddie was on flipped and landed in a pond. She was trapped underwater for several minutes, by the vehicle’s seat belt before first responders arrived and transported her to the hospital. It was unknown at the time if she would even wake up or to what extent of neurological damage she had suffered from being trapped underwater for so long. But two days after the accident, Maddie was awake, talking and recognized everybody.

Many tests were conducted to gauge what the damage there may have been, but despite being in critical condition, she has made a full recovery.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Spears took to Instagram to show her daughter playing at basketball at practice.

1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻,” Spears captioned the video.

Of course, everyone is very happy about Maddie’s speedy recovery and we wish her the best.





