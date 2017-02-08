Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter off ventilator, shows no signs of brain damage

Great news for Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, as she has been taken off of a ventilator and is not showing any signs of brain damage.

A rep for the Spears family provided a statement on Maddie’s condition to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department which read in part, “With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

As we reported, Maddie was injured in the ATV accident, which occurred Sunday, Feb. 5, on the family’s property in Kentwood, Louisiana. The little girl was steering the vehicle and made a hard turn to avoid a ditch. The ATV then entered a pond and was submerged with Maddie still seat belted in. The family tried desperately to save her but could not and called 911. She was then airlifted to nearby hospital and thankfully is on the mend now.

The family is still asking for continued prayers during her recovery. Just yesterday, Maddie’s famous aunt, Britney Spears, asked via social media for her fans to please pray and send well wishes for her niece.