‘Jane The Virgin’ recap- ‘Chapter Fifty-Six’

The last episode of Jane The Virgin found her dealing with the return of panic attacks, which had been prevalent in the days after Michael’s death. She attended therapy sessions before feeling confident she was finished with the tools she needed to get through a panic attack if she had one.

In the present, Jane is still dealing with Chloe, her demon boss who she is just dealing with until she can get a book deal. She discusses her job with Rafael and Abby (who the narrator keeps forgetting is around). When Jane notices Elvis, the new lounge manager, having issues, she gives him a helping hand.

Dennis, Michael’s cop friend, comes to the Marbella to talk to Rafael and Petra about Scott’s body. It was found on the Fairwick property line so the Marbella doesn’t have to worry about a scandal. However, Petra still works to prevent the press from finding out anything is amiss.

RT if you’re excited for this new episode of #JaneTheVirgin! pic.twitter.com/Uf752AAkoo — Jane The Virgin (@CWJaneTheVirgin) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Rogelio films an episode of the show with Darci and he is trying to go for a more softer touch. He is soon planning on having dinner with his family until Xo gets a video in her e-mail of Rogelio allowing the producers to make her look bad in a scene from two years prior. Jane, Alba and Xo are upset at being lied to.

When Jane goes to the Marbella later, she is stunned to see Dennis and begins to have a panic episode. As he gets closer, she ends up slapping him, for reasons we’re unaware of. Flashbacks show they were friends after Michael’s death when he comforted her at the funeral.

Jane talks to Alba, who is surprised about the panic attack since it has been a long time since she had one.

At the hotel with Rafael, Petra finds out the story about the possible murder was leaked. Rafael reminds her they do have some disgruntled employees.

When Rogelio gives her an apology basket, Jane tells him that she loves him but forgiveness takes a while. She also knows her mom may be a tougher sell. Jane is ecstatic to find out she has been given an offer for a book deal and she will get $50,000.

She decides to quit her job and goes to Chloe to give her notice. But when Chloe refuses to allow her two weeks to leave, Jane gets angry and calls her a “b**ch.”

Petra does damage control for the Marbella. In front of the press, she dedicates a fountain to Scott and talks about a scholarship in his name. This appears to put the Marbella in good graces once again.

While talking to another employee of Chloe’s about how to do things the way Chloe likes, Jane gets documents for her book deal that leaves her stunned. She discovers she won’t be paid all the money at the same time. She now has to get her job back.

Rafael thinks she shouldn’t have to deal with her job. Jane is with him, Abby and Mateo at the suite. She really wants to go back to working toward publishing even though he offers a position in the lounge. Jane does not want to get back into anything that is close to waitressing. When Mateo throws his shoes, they remind him to use his words.

Jane prepares an apology basket for Chloe with Alba. She is interrupted by a text saying her appointment to speak to Dennis is the next day. Alba comforts her as she has another panic attack remembering how Dennis had once been a good friend to her.

Petra and Rafael watch Elvis work and she is ready to fire him when he informs her he met Elvis in prison. She is shocked to hear this and he offers to put him in a maintenance position away from the kids and money. When they get word that the Marbella is in the clear but the Fairwick is suspected of hiding something, Petra looks guilty.

Rogelio confronts Darci at work about the video but she claims to know nothing about it. She tells him she wanted to work with him and agreed to his changes. He appears to accept her words.

When her apology basket doesn’t work, Jane goes to Chloe’s intense workout session to try and get her job back. Chloe will only consider it if she gets another employee, Gary, back to working for her.

After calling Gary, Jane goes in to talk to Dennis. However, she is unable to focus and when he asks about someone who is untrustworthy, she recalls him taking photos of Michael’s things without her knowledge. This causes her to slap him again.

Yeah…she really should have seen that one coming. #JaneTheVirgin pic.twitter.com/Bs3yUmANQL — Jane The Virgin (@CWJaneTheVirgin) February 21, 2017

Alba gets an apology basket from Rogelio. While she is upset, she does love him and tells him that he has gotten so wrapped up in reality television, he forgot who he is. She reminds him of who he was before.

Rafael is filming the twins with Petra present as she is reading information in the news. When he talks about filming the twins for future viewing, she has an idea and calls for footage of any events that occurred around the time of Scott’s death.

When she goes through the footage, Petra sees Rogelio being filmed at the hotel. Upon meeting up with Petra, Rogelio shows her footage from his show, which includes Scott in the background. Petra takes the footage to Chuck to let him know that Scott was pretty drunk that day and had talked about going swimming in the video. This lets both their hotels off the hook.

Rogelio goes to see Darci and tricks her into admitting that she did, in fact, send the video to Xo. They get to talking about how things got bad between them and it turns out that Rogelio changed his mind about having a child with her, but after she had defrosted her egg. He quits the show and leaves.

Jane is playing with Mateo when a drawing of a giraffe gives her a panic attack as she remembers Michael. Mateo asks her what is wrong and she tells him that she saw someone who was mean to Michael. When her son asks if “you used your words,” Jane texts Dennis to talk (a little less nicer than that).

When Jane goes to meet Dennis, it turns out he invited her to a boxing gym so if she wanted to hit him, she could do it there. As he begins to explain that he was trying to clear Michael of wrongdoing, she gets mad and decides to put on the gloves.

Rogelio goes to see Xo and admits to her that at the time he agreed to the producer’s urging to paint her in a bad light, he was jealous she was with Bruce. He apologizes and leaves.

During their match, Dennis tells Jane he was trying to clear his name but didn’t tell her to protect her. She didn’t feel she needed to be protected until he reminds her of her daily panic attacks after Michael’s death. Momentarily stunned, he ends up hitting her in the cheek.

Once she has an ice pack to her cheek, she tells him she was so upset because she felt like he was someone who could let her in on the things she didn’t know about Michael. He offers to let her come to the gym so they can talk or if she feels like hitting again. She finds out that Scott’s death was ruled accidental and teased that she had suspects in mind.

Jane calls Rafael about picking Mateo up late to try and get her job back but he convinces her to come work at the lounge at least until her book deal goes through. She relents but only if he goes back to being part of the Marbella again.

He decides to do so and Petra is happy that he is back on board. In addition, Abby is also glad he is back at the hotel and both ladies tell him he needs to lose the beard.

Rogelio babysits Mateo and they are having a good time until he finds out he is being sued for being in breach of his contract after quitting.

Jane does well at her new job and she looks at a chair to see a giraffe, which makes her feel like it is Michael giving her a sign.

Chuck goes to see Petra to ask her on a date and she accepts. However, she seems to be acting weird. It turns out it is because when Scott’s body was discovered, she had used a shovel to move it over the property line onto the Fairwick side.

In an area outside at night, Rafael and Elvis meet up. They are both relieved about Scott’s death being ruled accidental because it wouldn’t have been good for them for unknown reasons.