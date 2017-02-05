‘Jane The Virgin‘ recap- ‘Chapter Fifty-Three‘

On the last episode of Jane The Virgin, Michael was preparing to study for law school in his own way, by watching football at the same time much to his wife’s chagrin. At her mom’s, Jane deals with Xo and Bruce together while also trying to figure out how to deal with Michael potentially getting into law school. Bruce ends up causing her anxiety when he talks about how hard of a time he had starting out and the toll it took on his marriage.

Meanwhile, Rogelio is seeing Darci again after not seeing her for three weeks since he realized he had feelings for her. Jane is at her mommy and me group when she notices the other children are more advanced in their speech than Mateo is. Concerned for her son’s speech, she makes an appointment with the doctor and lets Rafael know.

In other relationship news, Rafael is planning to end things with Cat, which he informs Jane when she drops off Mateo. Petra sees this on the security cameras she set up and decides to manipulate Cat into helping her keep Rafael out of his room for a night.

Xo talks to Jane about sharing her anxiety with Michael. However, it is not the best time to do so since he is so stressed out about studying for the tests. Eventually, they make up and he talks about taking a class to prepare for the LSATs. Jane is also preparing to take yoga to work on her own anxiety.

At the appointment for Mateo, Jane and Rafael learn that Mateo should be working on his speech and if there is no progress in three months, he may need a speech specialist. Later, Xo visits Jane and lets her know that Alba may not take the first draft of her novel well due to the similarities of her life. They are at the final Tiago taping but Rogelio can’t seem to find happiness with the way the scene is being done.

Scott goes to see Petra about Anezka but she reveals it was actually her he met with the week before. Later, we see Scott is actually with Anezka, who has supposedly been sent back home.

Rogelio and Darci meet and he admits to still having feelings for her. They agree to go on a date and kiss.

Jane goes to her yoga class, but Cat ends up going too. They end up in a minor confrontation over Jane’s feelings regarding her relationship with Rafael leading Jane to leave the class. Cat then agrees to work with Petra.

Alba tells Jane that she loved her story and is proud of her work since she is such a good writer. At the next attempt at ending Tiago, Rogelio is still unhappy with the rewrites so Xo is asked to talk to him. Darci deflates seeing Xo’s close relationship with Rogelio.

Meanwhile, Jane and Michael are both working on their novel and studying respectively, but they are stressed out to the point that Michael leaves to find quiet.

Cat goes to see Rafael to end things, but she convinces him to go on one last adventure before they part ways.

On Rogelio and Darci’s first date, she is overly critical of how Rogelio behaves and their first date does not go well. He believes she wasn’t as excited to go out as he previously thought.

Michael sees Jane has reworked her entire novel and she tells him that it all just spilled out. In order to help him, she gives him the essential oils she got at yoga class. He puts it all over his face but after a good night’s rest, he wakes up to find he has had an allergic reaction. The bad news is it is on the same day as his interview for law school.

Rogelio’s team works on Michael to get make up on him so he doesn’t look as swollen. When Rafael fails to respond to Jane’s calls about getting Mateo, they decide to take him to the interview. Jane finds out Rogelio’s date did not go well, which surprises her since Darci seemed excited when she saw her before the date.

Meanwhile, Rafael is at a rebirth ritual but he does not do so well. They go outside so he can get air and he ends up talking to her about how he found out about his parents not being his biological parents. Cat then talks about her own struggles, including not having kids. Because they opened up to each other, she tells him the truth about working with Petra.

At the hotel, Petra finds the document for Rafael’s father’s will and leaves the room, unaware Scott is watching her.

Jane and Michael end up stuck in traffic and are unable to make his interview. Frustrated and dealing with a crying toddler, they decide to pull over at a camping spot. They end up arguing and Michael reveals his worries about if he does not get into law school and they end up broke.

Darci and Rogelio talk, where she admits she was afraid to get close due to his closeness with Xo. He tells her everyone has baggage and he wants to try things out.

Michael and Jane bond in the tent and work things out about not worryng about things that could happen in a worst case scenario. It is then Mateo surprises them by saying a new word.

Rafael finds the cameras in Petra’s closet and she admits to being paranoid over being stuck for weeks. Plus, her twins are not bonding with her, which had just started to happen when Anezka drugged her. She took the will to destroy it so she could help her babies financially. Rafael realizes how disturbed she is and comforts her.

Jane and Michael have a romantic moment under the stars, which the narrator of course tries to ruin with foreshadowing but he lets them have their moment.

Rogelio finally does the last taping of Tiago thanks to inspiration from Darci.

Cat and Rafael talk about Petra, who is resting. He tells her that even though they had a moment, it is time to end their relationship.

Cat says goodbye to Jane, Alba and Xo before heading to the airport. Jane is thrilled to get a text from Michael that he passed his practice LSAT.

Petra talks to Rafael, who gets her to agree to counseling. Neither of them are aware that Scott, who has now married Anezka, found the papers Petra thought she destroyed and pieced them back together.