Jared Leto to direct crime thriller ’77’

Jared Leto, known for music and acting, will make his feature directorial debut for James Ellroy’s crime thriller 77

The Oscar-winner, who most recently appeared in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, is set to direct Paramount’s crime thriller 77 based off the original screenplay by author James Ellroy and screenplay writer David Matthews. The film will be produced by Dick Wolf and Tony Ganz from Wolf Films. Leto will be a co-producer, while Emma Ludbrook is the executive producer behind the project.

The story takes place in 1974 Los Angeles and centers around two police offers who are set to investigate the kidnapping of famed heiress Patty Hearst, while simultaneously solving the gruesome murder of a fellow police officer.

This won’t be Leto’s first time in the director’s chair. He has directed several documentaries such as Artifact, which details the legal conflict his band 30 Seconds to Mars underwent with their record company, Great Wide Open, Into the Wild and Beyond the Horizon. He has also directed several music videos for his band such as Hurricane and Up in the Air under the alias Bartholomew Cubins.

As for acting, Leto can be seen in Dennis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 and an Andy Warhol biopic titled Warhol, according to Rolling Stone Magazine, there has yet to be a release date for either films.