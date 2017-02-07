Jenna Torres – Get your ‘Wild Sugar’ Fix Valentine’s Day Contest

Treat yourself to some Wild Sugar this Valentine’s Day, and enter to win some great new music by Country Rock Artist Jenna Torres!!!

This Valentine’s Day, Jenna Torres is giving 20 lucky winners a FREE download of her song, “Heart on Wheels” – her latest single from Wild Sugar is getting rave reviews from music critics and fans alike. Her impressive video for “Heart on Wheels” has gotten lots of buzz. Be sure to check out the smokin’ romance between Jenna and her co-star Richard Turner from the Southern Rock band Blackberry Smoke!

Jenna is known for her beautifully crafted songs that speak straight from the heart. Whether you are in love or dreaming of your next kiss, Wild Sugar is the perfect gift for lovers everywhere!

In addition, 1 lucky Grand Prize Winner will receive a special Jenna Torres Wild Sugar Gift Pack, complete with an autographed copy of the album, an autographed poster and a special box of Wild Sugar Valentine’s candy to enjoy yourself or to share!

Wild Sugar hits the streets on Feb. 17, 2017. For more info: JennaTorres.com

Contest Range: Continental US

Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner gets (retail value of $50): 1 autographed CD; 1 autographed poster; 1 boxed Wild Sugar assorted candies

20 Prize Winners each get one (1) free download of single “Heart on Wheels” from Wild Sugar album (out 2-17-17)

Sponsor: HyPR Media

Number of Winners: 21