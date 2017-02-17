Jennifer Garner to file for divorce from Ben Affleck (Report)

Nearly two years after announcing their split, Jennifer Garner is reportedly filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

Us Weekly confirms the rumor that Garner, 44, is finally ready to officially file for the big D from Affleck, also 44. According to a source, Affleck has moved out of the shared family home in which he has been residing in throughout the separation.

The two announced their split in June 2015 via a joint statement calling it a “difficult decision” and pledging to make things as easy on the children as possible.

“We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children.”

The pair share three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 4.

Since the separation Affleck and Garner have been spotted on many family outings, the most recent was just prior to the Super Bowl. It remains to be seen whether or not Garner will follow through with the official filing.