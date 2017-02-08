Jessa Duggar reveals first photo of second child with husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar Seewald has shared the first photo of her newborn son.

Early Monday morning, Feb. 6, Duggar Seewald gave birth to her second son with husband Ben Seewald. Now, the 24-year old mother of two shared with the world the first photo of her newborn son, whose name has not yet been announced, via Instagram.

:LINK IN BIO: #BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love! 😍 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Seewald captioned the Instagram photo of the newborn with, “#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn’t be more in love! :).”

The baby wore a blue hooded onesie with a white and gray doggie detail. The infant is snuggled peacefully on his momma’s lap and is sound asleep, unaware of the photo opt.

The Counting On and former 19 Kids and Counting reality star is also the mother of a 1-year old son named Spurgeon. The couple announced in August of last year they were expecting again.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long,” the couple gushed on their website blog. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”