Jessa Duggar Seewald gives birth to second child

Jessa Duggar Seewald has given birth to her second child with husband Ben Seewald.

People confirmed the couple welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 6 at “4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz.” The statement from the happy couple also said both mother and son were doing well.

When the couple announced the news of their second pregnancy in August last year, they said that were “thankful that God is adding to our family.”

Married in Nov. 2014, they welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, a year later. The new mom’s sister, Jill, is also expecting a baby boy.

The new baby’s name has yet to be revealed. When Spurgeon was born, he was not named until almost a week after his birth.

Just before giving birth, Seewald posted an image on Instagram comparing side by side images of her current pregnancy and her pregnancy with Spurgeon.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!