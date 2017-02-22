Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Legendary production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will be among the newest faces in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The pair, who produced hits for Janet Jackson, Prince, The Human League and Michael Jackson will join Jay-Z, Babyface, Berry Gordy, Max Martin and the songwriters of the band Chicago as 2017 inductees. Jam and Lewis were responsible for creating the sound of R&B in the late ’80s that was heavily influenced by their hometown of Minneapolis.

Nile Rodgers announced the inductee lineup on CBS this morning.


Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis got their start as members of the Minneapolis-based band The Time. After striking out on their own, they found success producing some of Janet Jackson’s best known albums including Control, Rhythm Nation and The Velvet Rope, according to CBS.

The two won the Producer of the Year award at the 1987 Grammys, during their first year of eligibility.





Jorie Goins
