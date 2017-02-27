Jimmy Kimmel interrupts Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s reunion at the 2017 Oscars

It’s still on! Jimmy Kimmel’s feud with Matt Damon is well documented in Hollywood with Sunday’s Oscars being the ultimate battle zone.

As Damon, 46, reunited with co-star and buddy, Ben Affleck, 44, on stage to present for Best Original Screenplay, it was Kimmel’s antics that provided comic relief.

Damon and Affleck, who both accepted the same award 20 years ago for Good Will Hunting, received a hilarious introduction.

“Please welcome two-time Academy Award winner Ben Affleck—and guest,” the announcer stated.

Damon appeared in disbelief that he was referred simply as “guest.” And as Affleck and Damon proceeded to read from the teleprompter to introduce the nominees, Damon constantly got interrupted.

Every chance Damon wanted to speak, the music grew louder and louder.

The camera pans to the Oscars host orchestrating the prank from underneath the stage.

"WRAP IT UP!" – @jimmykimmel playing Matt Damon off the stage… while he reads nominations. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0grELfJ1zx — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Kimmel acted as conductor to play the music, so Damon would wrap things up to go off stage.

The segment was not the only mention of the on-going feud between Kimmel and Damon. At the beginning of the Academy Awards ceremony, Kimmel had poked fun of Damon for starring in The Great Wall.

“Tonight, in spirit of healing and bringing people together, I would like to bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had issues with. I would. Matt Damon,” Kimmel stated. “I’ve known Matt for a long time now. I’ve known Matt so long, when I first met Matt, I was the fat one, okay? It’s true. And we’ve had problems. He’s a selfish person. Those of you who have worked with him know this. But Matt did something very unselfish and I want to commend him for it.”

Then, Kimmel went on to say that Damon, being an executive producer for Manchester by the Sea, gave the lead role to Casey Affleck.

“He handed an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese pony tail movie instead,” the host joked. “And that movie went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, dumb ass. See? It’s so easy to reach out and heal.”