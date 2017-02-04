John Legend and Ariana Grande release ‘Beauty and the Beast’ duet

Step aside Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, Ariana Grande and John Legend just released their version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The song premiered on Radio Disney on Thursday following an official release to the rendition on iTunes and YouTube.

To no surprise, Grande cannot really compare to Dion. However Legend’s voice is the real beauty of this song.

Thankfully Grande did ease down on her ear piercing high notes. Her much more stripped down voice is a much better match to Legend’s warm sound. Their harmonies do provide a magical feeling throughout.

Listen to the duo’s version below.

Their version will not be featured in the film coming out March 17. However it will be on the soundtrack.