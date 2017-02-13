John Mayer remakes fan’s video to his song on Twitter

Credit : YouTube
John Mayer just recreated a fan’s Twitter video to his own song. The Search For Everything is over, this is it.
Twitter user PB&Justin shared a video of him dancing to Mayer’s “Moving On and Getting Over.”
It appears the fan is in his bathroom mirror and is proving his “hips don’t lie” in the white t-shirt and black jeans.
The fan just felt a need “to share this with everyone that has or hasn’t already seen it,” and tagged Mayer.
I just feel like I need to share this with everyone that has or hasn’t seen it already @JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/MrFYdep1g6
— PB&Justin (@justin_chrisley) February 12, 2017
I just feel like I need to share this with everyone that has or hasn’t seen it already @JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/MrFYdep1g6
— PB&Justin (@justin_chrisley) February 12, 2017
Well, Mayer saw it and then shared the video of “wonderful expression” to his 872,000 followers.
The musician recreated it in a similar outfit in what we are hoping is his bathroom as well.
Mayer responded to Justin’s tweet. Thanking him for “reminding me that there is a dance.”
Justin I thank you for reminding me that there is dance. https://t.co/KyhPqNObto pic.twitter.com/fmL22LcBAU
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 12, 2017
Justin I thank you for reminding me that there is dance. https://t.co/KyhPqNObto pic.twitter.com/fmL22LcBAU
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 12, 2017
Then this delightful side by side was made.
Not totally in sync.. the dynamic duo, @justin_chrisley and @JohnMayer dancing to Moving On And Getting Over! #justinchrisley #johnmayer pic.twitter.com/wqiuLgSr0T
— Mimi Hodgkins (@Mimimph1) February 12, 2017
Not totally in sync.. the dynamic duo, @justin_chrisley and @JohnMayer dancing to Moving On And Getting Over! #justinchrisley #johnmayer pic.twitter.com/wqiuLgSr0T
— Mimi Hodgkins (@Mimimph1) February 12, 2017
Is it just us or should this be a new John Mayer Twitter activity? Ya know everyone share a dance move with the singer in hopes of him recreating it. That would be great!