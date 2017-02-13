John Mayer remakes fan’s video to his song on Twitter

February 13 10:55 2017

John Mayer just recreated a fan’s Twitter video to his own song. The Search For Everything is over, this is it.

Twitter user PB&Justin shared a video of him dancing to Mayer’s “Moving On and Getting Over.

It appears the fan is in his bathroom mirror and is proving his “hips don’t lie” in the white t-shirt and black jeans.

The fan just felt a need “to share this with everyone that has or hasn’t already seen it,” and tagged Mayer.

Well, Mayer saw it and then shared the video of “wonderful expression” to his 872,000 followers.

The musician recreated it in a similar outfit in what we are hoping is his bathroom as well.

Mayer responded to Justin’s tweet. Thanking him for “reminding me that there is a dance.”

Then this delightful side by side was made.

Is it just us or should this be a new John Mayer Twitter activity? Ya know everyone share a dance move with the singer in hopes of him recreating it. That would be great!





