John Mayer remakes fan’s video to his song on Twitter

John Mayer just recreated a fan’s Twitter video to his own song. The Search For Everything is over, this is it.

Twitter user PB&Justin shared a video of him dancing to Mayer’s “Moving On and Getting Over.”

It appears the fan is in his bathroom mirror and is proving his “hips don’t lie” in the white t-shirt and black jeans.

The fan just felt a need “to share this with everyone that has or hasn’t already seen it,” and tagged Mayer.

I just feel like I need to share this with everyone that has or hasn’t seen it already @JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/MrFYdep1g6 — PB&Justin (@justin_chrisley) February 12, 2017

Well, Mayer saw it and then shared the video of “wonderful expression” to his 872,000 followers.

The musician recreated it in a similar outfit in what we are hoping is his bathroom as well.

Mayer responded to Justin’s tweet. Thanking him for “reminding me that there is a dance.”

Justin I thank you for reminding me that there is dance. https://t.co/KyhPqNObto pic.twitter.com/fmL22LcBAU — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 12, 2017

Then this delightful side by side was made.

Is it just us or should this be a new John Mayer Twitter activity? Ya know everyone share a dance move with the singer in hopes of him recreating it. That would be great!