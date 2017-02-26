John Mayer talks ‘The Bachelor’ with Ellen, is he next?

John Mayer he is just like you. As in he sometimes enjoys binge-watching The Bachelor.

John Mayer stopped by Ellen to talk about his new music. The singer went into detail about his reasoning for releasing his music four songs at a time, instead of a full album.

“I started realizing that twelve songs is a big ask for people now,” he said. He also admitted he did not have a complete album done. This four song release was to help him meet his deadlines.

So what was occupying his time, delaying the album? Perhaps it was The Bachelor.

Although committed to the show, he did mention he does not have the time to fully commit to two hours a week.

“I always watch the season premiere, and at the end of it, they say, ‘On an unbelievable new Bachelor…’ and I go, ‘SHOW ME MORE OF THIS! SHOW ME MORE OF THIS! I’ll pay $50 if you just show me the entire season in thirty minutes. That’s what I want. Just get me the helicopters, girls crying, girls crying on helicopters — if you get tears in flight on The Bachelor, that’s prime stuff.”

Obviously since he is a fan of the show, Ellen asked the question we were all thinking. Will John ever be our new bachelor?

“I think it would be one of the lowest-rated shows,” he said. We think that is a lie. Also where do we sign up?

Watch the interview below.