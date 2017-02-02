Johnny Depp fires back at management over ‘broke’ rumors

In what has become a complicated suit-counter suit, Johnny Depp is playing the blame game with his former management firm over his financial woes.

People Magazine reported that while Depp maintains the Management Firm, TMG is responsible for squandering his funds, they’re claiming it’s a result of the actors own reckless spending.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star issued a statement through his attorney, Adam Waldman, addressing the allegations by TMG.

“Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal financial decisions or the ‘financial distress they widely allege- Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims.” Waldman said. “Gaslighting the public with global press releases will not save the defendants in court from their gross misconduct as outlined in the complaint.”

Depp filed a suit against TMG for $25 million earlier this month, claiming fraud and other intentional mishandling of his personal wealth. But TMG isn’t taking this lying down and have filed their own cross-complaint alleging Depp’s financial problems are the result of his own actions.

The company maintains that Depp lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle” that often knowingly cost the actor $2 million a month to maintain that he simply couldn’t afford.

The TMG suit basically states that Depp’s own reckless lifestyle threw millions and millions of dollars out the window without a second thought. TMG claims regardless of their best efforts, Depp was bound and determined to spend money right and left on his very own.

The TMG complaint maintains that Depp spent $75 million on 14 residences, $18 million to buy and restore a 150 foot yacht with a huge double bed and an untold millions more on 45 collector vehicles. The firm further claims Depp spent $30,000 on exotic wines flown in from all parts of the world, $200,000 a month on private planes and millions more on “a massive and extensive art collection.”

This includes 70 collectible guitars, expensive and rare jewelry and over 200 pieces of art by Warhol, Basquiat, Klimt and many others.

TMG’s own lawsuit is asking that Depp pay more than $560,000 in what they’re claiming is unpaid commissions and credit card fees.