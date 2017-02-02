Johnny Knoxville to star in and produce ‘theme park’ comedy

“Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m taking on a theme park!”

That’s right, the prankster with a death wish famous for Bad Grandpa and the Jackass films will be appearing in and producing an amusement park-themed comedy, entitled Action Park.

According to nj.com, the movie is based off of Vernon’s Action Park, which was an actual theme park in New Jersey notorious for a number of injuries during the ’80s and ’90s.

“The goal is a big, fun 80’s-type comedy,” Knoxville said in a 2015 interview with Deadline Hollywood. “It’s about this park in New Jersey. It actually existed. I don’t know if we’ll call it this, but there was this park called Action Park and it was like as if us, instead of doing Jackass, decided to open a theme park. It has that same spirit, like all the safety was left up to the people who walked in.”

Knoxville’s version will follow him and his friends as they construct and run their own theme park. According to Variety, Tim Kirkby is set to direct the movie and Knoxville, with the help of Billy Gerber and Derek Freda, will be producing it through Knoxville’s Hello Junior company.

The film will start shooting in March in South Africa and nothing in the way of plot has been released yet, but viewers can probably expect a lot of Jackass hijinks at play.